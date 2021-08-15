American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Up 150.8% in July

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:ARL opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.05.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.