Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 157,177 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 128.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,124,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.81 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

