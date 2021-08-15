Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,883 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SCHB stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

