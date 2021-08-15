Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

