Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of CalAmp worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CalAmp by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CAMP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $415.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.60. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

