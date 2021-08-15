Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $87.57.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

