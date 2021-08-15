Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $24.08 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

