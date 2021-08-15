Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,985 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.