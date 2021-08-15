Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,114 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $16,012,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

