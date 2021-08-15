Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

CZA opened at $93.90 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

