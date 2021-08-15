Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vasta Platform worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

