Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 283,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

