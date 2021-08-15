Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000 over the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $14.36 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.