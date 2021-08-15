Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

