Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,583 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of CarParts.com worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 616,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 430.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 201,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 163,701 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $904.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,424 shares of company stock worth $5,260,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

