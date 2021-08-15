Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

