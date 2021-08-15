Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tutor Perini worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 199,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $14.34 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $732.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.