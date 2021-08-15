Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000.

BATS PICK opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

