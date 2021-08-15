Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,403,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,349,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ opened at $87.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.61.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

