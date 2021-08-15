Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

