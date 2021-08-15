Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

