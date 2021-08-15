Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,594 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 96,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $25.46 on Friday. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.