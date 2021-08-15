Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

