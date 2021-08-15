Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 240.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

