Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.05 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

