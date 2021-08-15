Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 23,149 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.59% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 421.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter.

PZT opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

