Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,575 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90.

