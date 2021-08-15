Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 21,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

