Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,470 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 187.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 42.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,540. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

