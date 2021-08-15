Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Camping World worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

