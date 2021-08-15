Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Forterra worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 577,003 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forterra by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Forterra stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

