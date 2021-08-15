Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 123,915 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Oil States International worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OIS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $346.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

