Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 165,036 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Outfront Media worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,776 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $23,744,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $16,744,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE OUT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUT. boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.