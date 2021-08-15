Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,254 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.73 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $711.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

