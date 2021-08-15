Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 35,535 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

