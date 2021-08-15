Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.57.

