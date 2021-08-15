Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 52,146 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,146 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Vera Bradley worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 62.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA opened at $11.64 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $395.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,517.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $138,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

