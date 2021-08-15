Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,607 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Universal Insurance worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,600. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $444.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

