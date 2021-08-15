Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03. BioVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

