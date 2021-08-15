Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,884 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

PSTG stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

