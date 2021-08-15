Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABCB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
