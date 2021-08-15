Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after acquiring an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

