AMLT (AMLT) Tops One Day Volume of $120,223.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $120,223.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

