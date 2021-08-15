AMO Coin (AMO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 45% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and $2.62 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00864414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044420 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

