Amon One Day Volume Reaches $1,364.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1,364.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00104434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.