AmonD Market Capitalization Hits $1.72 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $7,014.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00132134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00153828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.77 or 0.99773815 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00876116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.45 or 0.07023651 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars.

