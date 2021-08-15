Ampfield Management L.P. Acquires 19,777 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 35.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $43,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $605.97. 159,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,249. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

