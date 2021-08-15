Ampfield Management L.P. Buys 12,747 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up approximately 15.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Five Below worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $225.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

