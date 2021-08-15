Ampfield Management L.P. Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 35.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $43,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $605.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,249. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

