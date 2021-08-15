Ampfield Management L.P. Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 15.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Five Below worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.05.

FIVE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.62. 194,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $225.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

