Ampfield Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,548 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for 32.1% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of LGI Homes worth $39,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

